Before her testimony, prosecutors made a point in open court of telling the defense that she is not on any psychotropic drugs at present.

The 34-year-old admitted to having a consensual relationship with Weinstein, claiming she felt bad for Weinstein after seeing what she took to be genital deformity and scarring on his body.

Mann said their relationship began when Weinstein performed oral sex on her at the Peninsula hotel in Los Angeles — before the rape she alleges — and she decided to carry on physically with him after that. Soon after, she claimed the relationship turned “degrading.”

“He would talk very dirty to me . . . [about] fantasies and things,” she said, “and compare me to other actresses that he said were doing kinky, dirty things with him.”

Mann was emotional from the moment she took the witness stand, fighting tears as she took her seat in front of dozens of people in the gallery.

She’s expected to face intense scrutiny on cross-examination because of her consensual sexual relationship with Weinstein both before and for several years after the time she now says she was raped.

The day of the alleged sexual assault in 2013, she said, he went into the bathroom of his hotel room and “he came out naked and he got on top of me” then “put himself inside me. His penis inside of me.”

“Inside your vagina?” prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orban asked.

“Yeah,” she said, bashfully. She said it was the first instance of intercourse with Weinstein.

She wept as she detailed that Weinstein, who she said didn’t use a condom, had injected himself in the penis with an erectile dysfunction medication.

Mann met Weinstein at a party in Los Angeles in 2013, and he took an interest in her. “I like how you look. I’m very interested in you as an actress,” Mann said he told her. He called her not long after and asked her to meet at a bookstore so he could get her books on film history.

Mann said she was excited about the prospect of having a movie mogul working to help her career. “With my religious background and everything, I thought it was a blessing,” she said.

In describing her first sexual encounter with Weinstein, Mann said she and a friend were invited to his hotel suite to ostensibly look over scripts. There, he pulled her into the bedroom and said, “You’re not leaving until I do something for you,” she claims.

Her voice was breaking as he told the jury that he performed oral sex on her. “I started to fake an orgasm to get out of it,” she testified. “He asked me how it was, if I liked it. I was nervous so I told him, ‘Oh, it’s the best I’ve ever had.’ ”

She said she felt “horrified” and “confused” by the incident. She also said that because she wasn’t the type to have sex with strangers, she decided to stick with Weinstein, in what became a confusing string of testimony.

Jaws dropped in the courtroom when she said Weinstein didn’t have testicles and “it appears like he also had a vagina.” She also said his hygiene was “very bad.”

“He smelled like s---. Excuse me, sorry. Like poop. And he was just dirty,” Mann said.

Prosecutors have emphasized the point that Mann was completely outmatchedby Weinstein as a 27-year-old, painting her as a “naive” country girl. She “was raised in the evangelical church in a small dairy town in Washington state,” Assistant District Attorney Meghan Hast said in her opening arguments.

Weinstein, 67, faces the most prison time on predatory sexual assault charges. For that, he faces a minimum of 10 years incarceration and up to life. Those charges, related to a pattern of sexual assaults, involve actress Annabella Sciorra.