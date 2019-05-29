There’s something about the vibraphone that leads its practitioners to prioritize melody. Not that Joel Ross and his quintet didn’t fill Blues Alley with harmonic and rhythmic creations on Tuesday night — they had them to spare. Yet there was always a kernel of strong but simple melody at the music’s heart.

This was true even when the music seemed to meander. Ross, a 23-year-old wunderkind of the vibes, opened the show with a long, unaccompanied flight of no fixed time or form, punctuated by arpeggios — but held together with tuneful chunks suggestive of vibraphone masters such as Milt Jackson. By the time it melted away into the tender “Touched by an Angel” (the opening track on Ross’s Blue Note Records debut, “KingMaker”), Ross had raised a high bar.

He and his band mates cleared that bar repeatedly, however. Alto saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins played light-speed lines on the unnamed second tune, borrowing a hard-edge polyrhythmic approach from Steve Coleman’s alto playing. But he, too, was resolutely melodic, embedding singable fragments and catchy vamps — even a paraphrase from Dizzy Gillespie’s “Bebop.” In the set’s second half, bassist Or Bareket had an extended solo feature that continually changed rhythmic shape, from a vamp to a sprint to a lope, each new incarnation toying with a different melodic idea.

Pianist Jeremy Corren was disposed toward passagework, with his long, roiling lines displaying classical technique and gospel flavor, especially in a long transitional section between “Touched by an Angel” and the second tune. These, though, still had intoxicating melodies tucked into them. Even Kush Abadey’s ostentatious everything-including-the-kitchen-sink drum solo before “Is It Love That Inspires You?” made use of the internal patterns, motifs and logical progressions.

As important and as prevalent as melodies were in Tuesday’s early set, the immediate character of the music was rhythmic. The ensemble grooved hard with each tune — often aggressively percussive, though sometimes, as on “Is It Love That Inspires You?,” impossible to pin down. While they played with those hefty melodic building blocks and an undeniable zeal (“I broke a vibraphone string on the first tune,” Ross confessed at the set’s halfway point), their rhythms — combined with their often difficult harmonies and the fact that Ross didn’t give any song titles to the crowd — offered a sort of advanced-math feel, more so than any emotional payload. That will come in time, as the (still very young) vibraphonist has more to say. What was clear at Blues Alley is that once he gains more of an artistic message, he will have long since mastered the technical and imaginative means by which to deliver it.