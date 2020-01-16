Justice James Burke specifically warned Mittelmark and the rest of the candidates about refraining from social media interactions. The contempt charge he’s now facing carries up to a month in jail.

Mittelmark asked followers last week “how a person might hypothetically leverage serving on the jury of a high-profile case to promote their new novel . . . .” He recently wrote a book titled “Age of Consent,” according to online profiles.

“I don’t know if this counts as jury-tampering but he’s guilty,” a follower wrote.

Weinstein, 67, who has been accused by scores of women of sexual abuse, assault and harassment, stands charged with predatory sexual assault, criminal sex act and rape involving three women.

Another potential juror had an exchange on Facebook concerning jury service — although it appeared to be less of a violation because she did not respond to a follower asking her about the Weinstein case. It wasn’t immediately clear why she wasn’t brought in to be threatened with contempt like Mittelmark was. Burke had asked court officers to bring in “the two individuals who violated my order.”

He then handed Mittelmark a copy of his Twitter post from Jan. 7, which appears to have been deleted.

“I would advise you to get an attorney to show cause to tell me why I should not hold you in contempt,” Burke told the middle-aged man, who was escorted to the courtroom well by court officers. The charge carries a fine and up to 30 days in jail, the judge said.

Burke ordered him to return to the courthouse on March 10, days after the expected conclusion of Weinstein’s trial, for a proceeding to determine whether he should face charges.

“Oh, well let me write this down,” Mittelmark said casually as he reached for his backpack.

“What you should write there is, ‘to show cause why you should not be held in contempt,’” Burke said sternly. “If you cannot afford an attorney, I will get one for you.”

There was no further discussion except a polite “thank you,” from Mittelmark, who was told to return to the main jury room. He could be considered for another case.

Both sides had already agreed to dismiss him along with more than 60 others — including model Gigi Hadid — before the in-depth questioning of jurors, known as voir dire. The majority of the people originally brought in were let go after saying they couldn’t be fair to Weinstein, or if they had other pressing personal issues. 146 people were walked into the courtroom after the Mittelmark debacle to be vetted further by the attorneys.

Weinstein, once a powerful film producer, was arrested in May 2018 and appeared in precinct-to-courthouse perp-walk footage seen around the world. Since then, several sets of prominent attorneys have been battling on his behalf — making repeated failed bids to have charges dismissed and for the venue changed.

Public allegations by numerous Weinstein accusers are credited with spawning the #MeToo movement and many accusations lodged against prominent men across the spectrum of society — including entertainment, media and government.

So far, jury selection has been marked with drama. Several prescreened jurors said they knew Weinstein or had personal experience with sexual assault. Those people were also excused with no questions asked.

Weinstein allegedly raped a woman at a hotel in Manhattan in 2013 and forced a sex act on production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006. Haleyi went public with her story after stories of Weinstein’s alleged behavior.

Actress Annabella Sciorra is an alleged victim in the so-called pattern charge — predatory sexual assault — for which Weinstein faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to life.