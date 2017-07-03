People watch fireworks near the Washington Monument on the Mall during the 2015 Fourth of July celebrations in Washington. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

As usual, the three major fireworks specials will air on TV and online — although you never know what will happen if there are cloudy skies. Here are all the details:

“A Capitol Fourth”

When: 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Washington.

How to watch: PBS; PBS’s website, pbs.org/a-capitol-fourth; or Facebook Live, facebook.com/capitolfourth.

Host: John Stamos of “Full House” and “Fuller House.”

Performers: Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi of the Blues Brothers; the Beach Boys (accompanied by Stamos and Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath); the Four Tops; “The Voice” Season 12 winner Chris Blue; country singer Trace Adkins; and Broadway star Phillipa Soo.

Extras: Actress Sofia Carson sings the national anthem; Jack Everly conducts the National Symphony Orchestra.

“Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular”

When: 8 to 10 p.m.

Where: New York.

How to watch: NBC.

Hosts: Akbar Gbajabiamila, Matt Iseman and Kristine Leahy from “American Ninja Warrior.”

Performers: Jennifer Lopez, Sheryl Crow, Charlie Puth, Lady Antebellum, Brad Paisley and Hailee Steinfeld.

Extras: The fireworks will be accompanied by the West Point Band and Glee Club, along with Heather Headley, Craig Campbell, Jamie Barton and the USO Troupe of Metropolitan New York.

“Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular”

When: 8 to 11 p.m.

Where: Boston.

How to watch: Bloomberg TV, or Dish channel 203; DirecTV channel 353; and Verizon channel 104. Find more tune-in info at bostonpopsjuly4th.org.

Hosts: Bloomberg TV anchors Alix Steel and Carol Massar.

Performers: Singers Andy Grammer and Melissa Etheridge; “Hamilton” star Leslie Odom Jr.

Extras: As the title implies, the Boston Pops will perform during the fireworks.