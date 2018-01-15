Top 10 films
“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” continued its box office dominance over the holiday weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (4)
|28.1
|284.3
|2.
|The Post (4)
|19.3
|23.8
|3.
|The Commuter (1)
|13.7
|13.7
|4.
|The Greatest Showman (4)
|12.5
|95.3
|5.
|Insidious: The Last Key (2)
|12.5
|48.7
|6.
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi (5)
|12.1
|592.3
|7.
|Paddington 2 (1)
|10.9
|10.9
|8.
|Proud Mary (1)
|9.9
|9.9
|9.
|Pitch Perfect 3 (4)
|6.0
|95.0
|10.
|Darkest Hour (8)
|4.5
|35.7
Source: boxofficemojo.com