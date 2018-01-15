From left, Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan and Jack Black in “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” which held onto the top spot at the box office. (Frank Masi/Sony Pictures/AP)
Top 10 films

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” continued its box office dominance over the holiday weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (4) 28.1 284.3
2. The Post (4) 19.3 23.8
3. The Commuter (1) 13.7 13.7
4. The Greatest Showman (4) 12.5 95.3
5. Insidious: The Last Key (2) 12.5 48.7
6. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (5) 12.1 592.3
7. Paddington 2 (1) 10.9 10.9
8. Proud Mary (1) 9.9 9.9
9. Pitch Perfect 3 (4) 6.0 95.0
10. Darkest Hour (8) 4.5 35.7

Source: boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST