In research on 7- to 12-year-olds, Kang Lee, a developmental psychologist at the University of Toronto, found that lying disturbs the connections between different regions of the brain. He compares the cognitive demands of lying to the electrical system of a house: “If you turn on the lights in the entire house and put a load of laundry in, then one of the areas will start to break down.” As kids age, however, and their brains become better at handling cognitive tasks, this disruption decreases. An exception: “Kids who have poor executive function [such as those with ADHD] find it particularly difficult to tell good lies, because the lie itself disrupts the whole process in the brain,” Lee says.