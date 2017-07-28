Maegan McCann, 9, of Alexandria, Virginia was one of several KidsPost readers to visit New York City this summer. She loved her visit to Gulliver's Gate, which is a new exhibit that is a miniature interactive world the size of a football field. (Family photo)

The Summer of KidsPost has taken a trip to the Big Apple. Our readers took us all over New York City’s five boroughs.

Megha Pal, 7, of Silver Spring, Maryland, was excited to visit all the national parks in the city, but she especially loved her visit to Ellis Island. She also enjoyed seeing “The Lion King” on Broadway.

Maegan McCann, 9, of Alexandria, Virginia, also saw a Broadway show (“Hello, Dolly!”), took a walk on the Brooklyn Bridge and visited Gulliver’s Gate, an attraction that displays miniature models of the world’s landmarks.

Another Alexandria resident, Paul Carey, 9, took a birthday trip with his extended family and got around by going underground and on the water. He loved riding the city’s subway so much that he visited the New York Transit Museum. He also explored beyond Manhattan by hopping on the Staten Island Ferry.

Paul Carey, 9, also of Alexandria, checks out the New York Transit Museum during his visit to the Big Apple. (Family photo/Family photo)

Would you like to see pictures of your summer adventures featured in KidsPost?

Here’s what you’ll need to do:

●Go on a trip (anywhere!) and take along a recent copy of KidsPost.

●Get someone to take a photo or two of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Just make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.

●Then fill out the submission form at wapo.st/summerofkidspost17 and attach your photo or photos. Or mail it to KidsPost, The Washington Post, 1301 K St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. Include the full name, age and home town of everyone in the photo. We also need your parent’s phone number and email address. We would love to hear from you about what made the trip memorable.

Families can submit only once, and the photos must have been taken after May 22, 2017. Entries are due by August 30.

At the end of the summer, three randomly selected families who have sent in photos will receive books and KidsPost goodies.