The Switzerland-based International Union for Conservation of Nature and UNESCO said their report provides the first assessment of greenhouse gases produced and absorbed in UNESCO-listed forests. The study was based on information collected through on-site monitoring and from satellites.
The study adds to growing signs that human activities and the fallout from climate change have in the past 20 years transformed some places that naturally absorb carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air into sources that produce more of it than they absorb (net sources). Scientists say that climate change has made weather extremes such as drought and wildfires more likely.
“All forests should be assets in the fight against climate change,” said Tales Carvalho Resende, a co-author of the report who works at UNESCO. “Our report’s finding that even some of the most iconic and best-protected forests, such as those found in World Heritage sites, can actually contribute to climate change is alarming.”
The 10 sites that were net sources of carbon from 2001 to 2020 were the Tropical Rainforest Heritage in Sumatra; the Río Platano Biosphere Reserve in Honduras; Grand Canyon National Park and Yosemite National Park in the United States; Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park in Canada and the United States; the Barberton Makhonjwa Mountains in South Africa; Kinabalu Park in Malaysia; the Uvs Nuur Basin in Russia and Mongolia; the Greater Blue Mountains Area of Australia; and Morne Trois Pitons National Park in Dominica.
However, the net carbon emissions from the 10 sites together amount to little compared with the roughly 190 million tons of carbon dioxide that are absorbed each year by all 257 UNESCO-listed forests. Of those, about 80 sites were net neutral, while the rest were net absorbers of carbon.
The 10 sites accounted for nearly 5.5 million tons of net carbon emissions. The most impactful was the Tropical Rainforest Heritage in Sumatra, which removed about 1.2 million tons from the atmosphere, but released 4.2 million — making for net emissions of about 3 million tons. That was from logging, wood harvesting and the impact of agriculture, the study found.
In the United States, Yosemite generated a net of approximately 700,000 tons of carbon, largely because of devastating wildfires in the area in recent years.
Carvalho Resende pointed to four “really huge wildfires” over the past decade at World Heritage sites.
“World Heritage sites serve as a laboratory — as observatories for environmental changes,” he added. “What is happening at World Heritage sites is just the tip of the iceberg . . . in terms of emissions, it represents only a small portion of the whole picture.”
