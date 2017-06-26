

Canada features breathtaking landscapes, such as this one in Lake Louise. The country, which marks its 150th birthday July 1, 2017, also is known for its lakes and frozen tundra. (Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Happy birthday, O Canada! You don’t look 150, but we’ll take your word for it.

And my, how you’ve grown. What started on July 1, 1867, with four provinces (like our states) is now 10 provinces and three territories stretching from the Atlantic to the Pacific and north into the Arctic. They make Canada the second-largest country in the world, after Russia.

Northern beauty

It’s a land of great beauty — with majestic mountains, frozen tundra, sweeping prairies and colorful fishing

A Polar bear cub sleeps with its mother on the frozen tundra near Churchill, Manitoba, in 2007. Canada has about two-thirds of the world’s wild polar bears. (Paul J. Richards/Agence France-Presse via Getty Images)

villages. The beaver is Canada’s national symbol, along with the maple leaf. Other popular animals include loons, wolverines, moose, Arctic hares, Greenland sharks and, of course, Canada geese.

And did we mention polar bears? About two-thirds of the world’s polar bears live in Canada’s icy north. They are the largest land carnivore (flesh-eating mammal) in North America.

Despite its size, Canada shares its border with just one country, the United States. At 5,525 miles, it’s the longest two-nation land border in the world.

The ties between Canadians and Americans are long and strong. Every day, more than 300,000 people cross the border for work, school and travel. As the Peace Arch that straddles the boundary out West notes, we are “children of a common mother” and “brethren dwelling together in unity.”

Early settlers

Native people lived in what we call Canada for thousands of years before European explorers — mainly French and British — arrived in the 16th century. Each group claimed land for its king. These disputes spilled over into what is now the United States.

The British, on whose side a young George Washington fought, eventually won. France gave up its land in Canada in 1763. But French influence remained strong in the new colony of Quebec, where the French legal system and language are still in use.

Canada, like the United States, is a diverse nation of immigrants, including some from the United States. During the American Revolution, more than 50,000 people fled to Canada. They were called Loyalists because they sided with the British against the colonists fighting for independence.

Similarly, thousands of African American slaves escaped to Canada in the mid-19th century. They followed the Underground Railroad to freedom.

Independence

By 1867, Canada was ready for its own independence . . . sort of. Four provinces united as a self-governing unit, but they

William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, visit Quebec in 2011. William’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, is Canada’s head of state, but she has no power. (Paul Chiasson/AP)

left foreign policy to Great Britain. And they kept the British monarch as head of state, wanting to avoid what they saw as a flaw in the U.S. political system: a president who spends much of his first term running for a second one.

Full independence came in 1982. The British monarch (currently Queen Elizabeth II) remains Canada’s head of state but has no real power. That’s in the hands of Canada’s prime minister (currently Justin Trudeau) and Parliament.

Canadians must be doing something right. A 2017 United Nations survey of 155 countries ranked Canada the ­seventh-happiest place on Earth.



Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz holds a commemorative $10 bank note celebrating the 150th anniversary. (Chris Wattie/Reuters) On the money Canada’s birthday present to itself is a colorful, new $10 bill. It has four portraits, including the first Canadian woman to appear on a bank note. Also shown are the country’s coat of arms, Parliament Hill in the capital of Ottawa, native artwork, the Northern Lights and four landscapes. Security features include an arch that changes color and maple leaves that give the illusion of being 3-D. Can you guess why there are 13 maple leaves?



Canada has more than 2 million lakes, many of which freeze over in the winter. Here, a game of hockey takes place on frozen Lake Louise in the province of Alberta. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images) Five fun facts ●The name Canada comes from the St. Lawrence Iroquoian word “kanata,” meaning village or settlement. ●Canada has between 2 million and 3 million lakes, and about 9 percent of the country is covered by freshwater. ●Seeking warmer weather, more than 75 percent of Canada’s 35 million people live within 100 miles of the U.S. border. ●Canada has two official languages: English and French. The national anthem, “O Canada,” has a version in each language. ●Canada no longer makes pennies. Many stores round purchases, up or down, to the nearest 5 cents. For example, if something costs $1.82, you pay $1.80.