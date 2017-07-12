Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper is one of the best all-around players in baseball. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

It’s report card time! But relax, KidsPost kids, this is a report card for the Washington Nationals, not for you.

The Major League Baseball season is more than half over, a good time to check on how the Nats players have done in the first 88 (of 162) games. Remember, Mr. Bowen is not an easy marker. If a player is an average starter, he gets a “C.” A player has to be truly excellent to get an “A.”

Starting pitchers Player Grade Gio Gonzalez A Tanner Roark C- Joe Ross C- Max Scherzer A+ Stephen Strasburg A

The Nats’ three top starting pitchers have all been excellent this season. But Scherzer has been amazing, winning 10 games and striking out 173 batters in 128 innings. Mighty Max is a threat to throw a no-hitter every time he toes the rubber.

Roark and Ross, on the other hand, have been up and down. One problem is that because of the Nats’ shaky bullpen (D-), four of Washington’s starters — Scherzer, Strasburg, Gonzalez and Roark — are among the top 20 for number of pitches thrown this season. Can they keep going all the way through the playoffs?

Outfielders Player Grade Bryce Harper A Michael A. Taylor B Jayson Werth C

I almost gave Werth an “incomplete” because he has missed more than 30 games this season. (Brian Goodwin, Werth’s replacement, has played well.) Taylor has shown he is ready for the big leagues after taking over for the injured Adam Eaton. Harper is simply one of the best all-around players in baseball. Nats fans are spoiled watching this superstar every day.

Infielders Player Grade Daniel Murphy A Anthony Rendon A Trea Turner B- Matt Wieters C Ryan Zimmerman A

Wieters has been solid, starting most of the games behind the plate. Zimmerman, Murphy and Rendon have been outstanding, each hitting over .300 and driving in plenty of runs. Turner was just starting to get back into the swing of things after an early-season injury when he got hit by a pitch in late June and broke a bone in his wrist.

Turner should return by the end of August. When he does, he will help give the Nats the best-hitting infield in baseball.

Outlook

Manager Dusty Baker (B+) has done a very good job dealing with injuries and a wildly inconsistent bullpen. He has the Nats on track to win 95 games and another National League East division title. But someone will have to fix the bullpen if the Nats want to get to the World Series.

Bowen writes the sports opinion column for KidsPost. He is the author of 22 kids sports books, including nine about baseball.