Some parents, former Boy Scouts and others were furious after President Trump scolded his enemies, promoted his political agenda and underlined his insistence on loyalty before an audience of tens of thousands of school-age Scouts in West Virginia on Monday.

Trump, the eighth president to address the National Scout Jamboree, was cheered by the crowd, but his comments put an organization that has tried in recent years to avoid political conflict in an awkward position.

The Boy Scouts’ official Facebook page was flooded with comments condemning the speech. Several people posted links to the Scouts’ policy on participation in political events, which sharply limits what Scouts should do.

The Boy Scouts of America, which typically holds the jamboree every four years, said in a statement after the speech that the group does not promote any one political candidate or philosophy: “We will continue to be respectful of the wide variety of viewpoints in this country.”

