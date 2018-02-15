Jason Connolly/Agence France-Presse/Getty
This sport was demonstrated in the 1928 Winter Olympics — the only year where it was featured in the Games. It involves competitors being pulled on skis by a horse, but there are other variations where dogs or motorized vehicles pull skiers.
Skiboarding
Ski pull
Skijoring
Horse-drawn skis
Lukas Barth/European Pressphoto Agency/Shutterstock
This sport has been featured twice in the Olympics but has never become a consistent event. This is a timed race where the human athlete is called a musher.
Iditarod
Sled-dog racing
Canine chase
Dog drive
Scott Barbour/Getty Images
Horseback riding used to be a stage of this onetime Olympic event that tests a wide range of competitors' skills. This event still exists as a Summer Olympic sport.
Winter heptathlon
Winter all-around
Winter ironman
Winter pentathlon
Speedski.com
Skiers in this 1992 Olympic event took to the slopes to compete in what event where friction is their biggest enemy?
Speed skiing
Relay skiing
Ski heats
Ski racing
This artistic skiing event was a demonstration sport in the 1988 and 1992 Winter Olympics. It was pulled from future Games because the International Olympic Committee did not recognize its athletic merit.
Ski dance
Ski acrobatics
Ski ballet
Ski performance
Your score: 0 / 5
Related