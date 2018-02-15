1

Jason Connolly/Agence France-Presse/Getty

This sport was demonstrated in the 1928 Winter Olympics — the only year where it was featured in the Games. It involves competitors being pulled on skis by a horse, but there are other variations where dogs or motorized vehicles pull skiers.

Skiboarding

Ski pull

Skijoring

Horse-drawn skis

2

Lukas Barth/European Pressphoto Agency/Shutterstock

This sport has been featured twice in the Olympics but has never become a consistent event. This is a timed race where the human athlete is called a musher.

Iditarod

Sled-dog racing

Canine chase

Dog drive

3

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Horseback riding used to be a stage of this onetime Olympic event that tests a wide range of competitors' skills. This event still exists as a Summer Olympic sport. 

Winter heptathlon

Winter all-around

Winter ironman

Winter pentathlon

4

Speedski.com

Skiers in this 1992 Olympic event took to the slopes to compete in what event where friction is their biggest enemy?

Speed skiing

Relay skiing

Ski heats

Ski racing

5

This artistic skiing event was a demonstration sport in the 1988 and 1992 Winter Olympics. It was pulled from future Games because the International Olympic Committee did not recognize its athletic merit.

Ski dance

Ski acrobatics

Ski ballet

Ski performance

