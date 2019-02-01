Families in China and around the world gather as a new year begins

Families in China and around the world gather as a new year begins

Families in China and around the world gather as a new year begins

For more than a billion people, it’s time to celebrate the new year. Modern-day calendars mark the day on January 1, but it’s not so simple in China. There, the new year is determined by the cycles of the moon.

An ancient Chinese calendar ties the day to the second appearance of the new moon after the first day of winter. This year, that day is February 5. People in China often spend it visiting family, eating special food and attending festivals.

Many of the festivals will feature pigs because this is the Year of the Pig, one of 12 animal zodiac signs related to the Chinese calendar.

The celebration isn’t only in China. Washington will host a parade Sunday at Sixth and I streets in Northwest Washington. There’s also a free family day at the Kennedy Center on Saturday. To see how other places celebrate, look for our photo gallery on kidspost.com.

More in KidsPost

Why is Chinese New Year celebrated weeks after January 1?

Take our Chinese New Year quiz

Kids books about Chinese New Year