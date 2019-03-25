

Under a canopy of cherry blossoms, Ray Gou of Boston, Massachusetts, prepares to set up her camera to take a photo near the Tidal Basin in 2018. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Spring in Washington has long been connected to two words: cherry blossoms. The trees, about 3,800 of which ring the Tidal Basin and East Potomac Park in downtown Washington, were a gift from the Japanese government in 1912. The pink-and-white flowers aren’t in full bloom, but festivities kicked off over the weekend and continue through April 14. We have cherry-picked (ha!) a half-dozen free events we think you might enjoy. If you want to see the trees in all their glory, the National Park Service estimates peak bloom will be April 3-6. But like predicting the weather well in advance, the blossom forecast is tricky. For updates and details on other related events, a parent can go to nationalcherryblossom

festival.org.

Blossom Kite Festival

What: Fly a kite and watch demonstrations, competitions and battles among rokkaku, six-sided Japanese kites.

Where: Washington Monument grounds, 17th Street and Constitution Avenue, Northwest Washington.

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



Abhinav Boora, 6, tries to give his kite some liftoff during the kite festival in 2016. (Craig Hudson/For The Washington Post)

Cherry Blossom Festival goers visit the Tidal Basin trees in 2018. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Petalpalooza

What: Music on several stages, treats for pets, artwork and fireworks.

Where: The Wharf, 1100 Maine Avenue, Southwest Washington.

When: April 6, noon to 9:30 p.m.

Student art show

What: Cherry blossom artwork from D.C. students.

Where: Pepco Edison Place Gallery, 702 Eighth Street, Northwest Washington.

When: Until April 12. Tuesday-Friday, noon to 4 p.m.; April 6, noon to 4 p.m.; April 7, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; April 8, noon to 4 p.m.

Stone Lantern Lighting

What: The lantern, a gift from Japan in 1954, dates from 1651. It’s lighted once a year in an event that includes traditional Japanese music.

Where: Tidal Basin, Independence Avenue and 17th Street, Southwest Washington.

When: April 7, 3 to 4:30 p.m.



Six hundred dancers perform a routine to “Dancing in the Streets” at the Cherry Blossom Festival parade in 2017. (J. Lawler Duggan/For The Washington Post)

Cherry Blossom FESTIVAL PARADE



What: Floats, giant balloons, singers, dancers and marching bands will parade through the heart of Washington.

Where: Constitution Avenue, between Seventh and 17th streets, Northwest Washington.

When: April 13, 10 a.m. to noon.

Sakura Sunday

What: Japanese-inspired music, dance and martial arts demonstrations along with Japanese food for sale.

Where: National Harbor, 165 Waterfront Street, National Harbor, Maryland.

When: April 14, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Details: Visit nationalharbor.com/event/sakura-sunday.

