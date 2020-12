You may call him Santa Claus, but kids around the world call him many things — Father Christmas, Sinterklaas and Papá Noel, just to name a few. He hasn’t been out and about as often this year, because he doesn’t want crowds of people gathering to see him during the coronavirus pandemic. But he — or perhaps one of his helpers — has been spotted during socially distant appearances around the globe in the run-up to Christmas Eve.