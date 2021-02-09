“What you need is prolonged periods of really cold temperatures,” at least below freezing (32 degrees Fahrenheit),

said Tom Finley, director of education at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In other words, “whatever you would think are the worst conditions to be outside in” are the best conditions for ice volcanoes.

During winter, strong waves and winds cause ice to form on the shores of Lake Michigan, creating structures called ice shelves. If the weather remains cold enough, the ice shelves enlarge and extend over the water, with liquid still flowing beneath them. That’s when ice volcanoes can begin to take shape.

“This water flowing underneath will start to erode the bottom side of the ice shelf,” said Finley. Cracks form, and eventually the rushing water “might pop a hole through to the top of the ice.” After water escapes through the opening, it freezes immediately, forming a small mound that resembles a volcano.

As the ice volcanoes grow, the beach begins to look “like a completely foreign landscape,” Finley said. The beautiful, strange formations remind him of pictures of the moon or Antarctica. To see them up close feels “like you have been transported to another planet.”

You can determine whether an ice volcano is young or old by its size. New ice volcanoes are tiny, but older ones can be huge — even taller than a person.

Impact of climate change

Climate change affects how often ice volcanoes form and how long they last. As the Earth gets warmer, we’re experiencing milder winters — and ice volcanoes are becoming more rare.

“Depending on the severity of the winter, you can have a lot of ice canos or a few,” Finley said. January 2020 was the Earth’s hottest January on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Although ice volcanoes formed along the Great Lakes last year, they didn’t stay long, Finley said.

After a relatively warm start to 2021, ice volcanoes finally appeared last week,thanks to a blast of colder weather. “The last day it was this cold was [in] January 2019,” Finley said.

With below-freezing temperatures predicted for the next two weeks, a visit to Lake Michigan’s shoreline may seem like an out-of-this-world experience.

Learn more

If you’re observing ice volcanoes in person, it’s important to wear plenty of warm layers and stay safe. Ice shelves can be unstable, so go out on the ice only with a trained naturalist or expert in the region. You can also safely view formations from the shore.