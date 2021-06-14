Texas was the last Confederate state to have slavery abolished. During the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing all enslaved people living in states that had joined the Confederacy, on January 1, 1863. But he had no power to free those in Confederate states, which had their own president, Jefferson Davis. Enslaved people gradually became free as Union troops defeated Confederate troops in those states during the next two years. “Florida has its own emancipation day,” Stuckey said, “but Juneteenth is special because it’s the last one.” (Slavery did not end in all border and Union states until the 13th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified in December 1865.)