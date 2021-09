We hope you have happy memories of spending time with friends this summer. We at KidsPost were happy to discover how many of you were also eager to explore the books about friendship we chose for the Summer Book Club. Here’s a list of club members*, some of whom even shared their favorite friendship stories. Audrey Schmit of Pueblo, Colorado, Henry Klym of Alberta, Canada, and Ella Clarke of Springfield, Virginia, were selected at random to receive a prize package for doing so. The KidsPost club has ended for this year, but we hope you keep reading for fun and maybe even start a book club with your own friends.