If you would like your class considered, ask your teacher. He or she can download the questionnaire at wapo.st/ClassofKidsPost2021 and have students fill it out. Then send the forms and a class photo to kidspost@washpost.com. Classes chosen receive a KidsPost Chesapeake Bay poster or Journey to Space poster and books for the classroom along with a KidsPost pencil for each student. Teachers interested in learning more about Kids­Post can sign up for our weekly email newsletter at wapo.st/kidspostteachers.