With students attending school in person, it’s time to jump-start one of our favorite traditions: Class of KidsPost. Each month of the school year for nearly 20 years, we have featured one class (grades 2 through 7) and the kids’ opinions about books, sports, people they admire and other topics.

Kelly Van Horn’s second-grade class at Waverly Elementary School in Ellicott City, Maryland, was one of the last classes we featured — back in May 2020. Van Horn also had the very first Class of KidsPost when she taught at Hayfield Elementary in Fairfax County.

If you would like your class considered, ask your teacher. He or she can download the questionnaire at wapo.st/ClassofKidsPost2021 and have students fill it out. Then send the forms and a class photo to kidspost@washpost.com. Classes chosen receive a KidsPost Chesapeake Bay poster or Journey to Space poster and books for the classroom along with a KidsPost pencil for each student. Teachers interested in learning more about Kids­Post can sign up for our weekly email newsletter at wapo.st/kidspostteachers.