You may have heard the phrase “fake news” a lot in the past couple of years, and “The Big Fib” podcast wants to help you learn to spot it. Every episode hosts two people who say they are experts on a subject, but the catch is one of them is no expert at all! Kid interviewers must use their deducing and questioning skills to figure out who is the big fibber. They bring in experts — and fake experts — on topics such as the circus, soccer and lizards!