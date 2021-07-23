“Book Club for Kids” is the podcast for book lovers! After reading a great book, such as “The Secret Zoo” by Bryan Chick or “The Crossover” by Kwame Alexander, head over to this podcast to hear middle-schoolers from across the country discuss their thoughts and interpretations of the story.
The National Children’s Museum in Washington, D.C., is stilled closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the museum’s podcast “STEAM Daydream” lives on. Each episode hosts a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) expert to answer questions from curious kids. In an episode from February, Dave Cunningham, supervising director of Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” explains how technology brings animation to life.
You may have heard the phrase “fake news” a lot in the past couple of years, and “The Big Fib” podcast wants to help you learn to spot it. Every episode hosts two people who say they are experts on a subject, but the catch is one of them is no expert at all! Kid interviewers must use their deducing and questioning skills to figure out who is the big fibber. They bring in experts — and fake experts — on topics such as the circus, soccer and lizards!
In “Six Minutes,” each episode is as long as the title says, and the gripping story line will keep you going through all 209 episodes. The podcast tells the story of 11-year-old Holly after she’s pulled from Alaskan waters with no memory of who she is. A suspense-filled mystery, Holly must relearn her identity and deal with huge changes that make her different from other kids.
Have you ever wondered why whales sing? Or why you have nightmares? Or what mosquitoes are doing in the winter? NPR’s “But Why” podcast is here to answer those questions and many, many more. Each episode starts with a question and digs deep to answer it for you.