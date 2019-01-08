

Sarah Gomez-Lane of Falls Church, Virginia, created the Doodle 4 Google 2018 winning design. (Illustration by Sarah Gomez-Lane/Google)

Sarah Gomez-Lane’s love of dinosaurs was on display this week for the world to see. The 7-year-old won the 2018 Doodle 4 Google contest with a colorful drawing of prehistoric giants, and an animated version of her artwork was featured Tuesday on Google’s homepage.



Sarah Gomez-Lane accepts the award in June 2018. (Google)

Sarah, a second-grader from Falls Church, thought of her career plans when creating a doodle for last year’s “What Inspires Me” theme.

“Dinosaurs inspire me to study more to be a paleontologist,” she told The Washington Post last year. “The shovel is for my future job!”

As the contest winner, Sarah received a $30,000 college scholarship, and her school, Pine Spring Elementary, received $50,000 to spend on technology.

Google is looking for the next top doodler. The theme for 2019 is “When I grow up, I hope . . . .” Drawings must be original. They will be judged on artistry, creativity and how they relate to the theme.

The contest is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Entry forms, available at doodles.google.

com/d4g, much be received by March 18. So get doodling.

