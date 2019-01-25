We tried to make the KidsPost News Quiz easy, but there was just too much news! We asked you to look back at the stories we covered in KidsPost in 2018 and answer 10 questions. Our questions required you to know presidential history, what animal gives off a stink, how athletes train for the Winter Olympics and how much work it takes to become an astronaut.

Of the kids who know their news and got all 10 questions correct, we randomly chose 8-year-old Sarah Hechtman of Falls Church, Virginia.

Sarah is a third-grader at Woodburn Elementary and has a passion for art and drawing. Out of the stories KidsPost covered, she was surprised to learn that when U.S. presidents receive gifts, they don’t get to keep them. She was keeping up with the midterm elections and rising politicians such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Beto O’Rourke. Sarah is interested in environmental issues and reducing waste.

Sarah and her family are receiving tickets to the Newseum in Washington. This will be her first time visiting, and she is excited to learn more about the history of journalism and the Constitution’s First Amendment. Her prize also includes a KidsPost T-shirt, books and other goodies. Be sure to keep up with KidsPost to learn about more contests and chances to win prizes.

Here are the questions and answers:

1. Approximately how many dogs served in the Marine Corps and Army during World War II?

C. 11,000

2. When the sun releases energy in the form of light that travels to Earth, particles collide with gases to create ribbons of colors in the sky. What is this called?

A. Aurora borealis

3. When a U.S. president receives a gift, how long can they keep it?

D. Until the day the next president is inaugurated

4. KidsPost published an article in Spanish and English. What was it about?

A. Author Pablo Cartaya’s book set in Puerto Rico

5. Which of these animals can expel a stinky liquid that can reach boiling temperature?

C. Bombardier beetle

6. U.S. snowboarder Maddie Mastro competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics. How does she practice for the half-pipe?

C. Using a trampoline

7. How many levels are there on the president’s plane, Air Force One?



C. Three

8. Which of these books was NOT included in the KidsPost Summer Book Club?

B. “Nowhere Boy”

9. Which of these locations has an exhibit that relies on visitor participation?

A. Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden

10. How many hours a day must an astronaut exercise daily?

B. Two

More in KidsPost

They got him what!? A look into the art of presidential gift-giving.

For space travelers, fitness is a top priority

What’s that smell? For some animals, their stink helps keep them alive.