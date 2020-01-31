

Former Eurotunnel workers Graham Fagg, left, from Britain and Philippe Cozette, from France, share a laugh this week while talking about the day in 1990 the two broke through rock to join the French side and British side of the tunnel under the English Channel. (Matt Dunham/AP)

One tunneling from France, the other digging from Britain, the two men smashed with pummeling jackhammers through the last slivers of rock separating their nations.

Through the newly created hole, Graham Fagg of Dover, England, and Philippe Cozette of Calais, France, grasped each other’s outstretched hands. Then they posed with their nations’ flags for photos that broadcast a message of friendship to the world. The French and the British, neighbors until then separated by seawater, were now physically joined by the 31-mile Eurotunnel, also called the Channel Tunnel.

How touching those images now seem as “Brexit” drives Britain and France apart politically.

On that historic day, December 1, 1990, wearing hard hats and working below billions of tons of rock and seawater deep under the English Channel, neither Fagg, Cozette nor anyone else could have foreseen that the ever-closer bonds of unity would unravel in less than 30 years.

“A fabulous moment,” Cozette says of that event that turned Fagg and him into symbols of cooperation. “On our side, there were tears.”

“History made,” Fagg recalls. “Time passes so quickly, doesn’t it?”

Because of their place in British-French history, and because Britain’s Brexit departure Friday from the European Union represents another milestone for both nations, the Associated Press brought Cozette and Fagg back together this week.

Their unique story never gets old, and it offers pointers about where France and Britain might go next.



Fagg leans through the tunnel opening to exchange flags with French tunnel worker Cozette on December 1, 1990. (PA/Associated Press)

In Fagg’s home, the men laughed as they watched old video of themselves digging their way to their first meeting, joining the two parts of the tunnel.

Cozette, now 66, recalled how he got Fagg’s first name wrong, saying, “Welcome to France, Bob,” as they shook hands through the opening.

Fagg, now 71, recalled the Champagne wine and nibbles that the French gave him, which was such a contrast to fare on the British side: “tea, coffee and water and sandwiches.”

And what is the takeaway from this reunion, their first in five years? Perhaps this: Brexit is certainly a new chapter in ties between France and Britain, but it most certainly is not the end.

In part, they agreed, because of the tunnel they helped build.

“The British made a choice. You have to respect that,” Cozette said. “But the links that have been created over centuries between our two countries, and in particular our two regions, because of their proximity but also because of the tunnel, they are very important for me.”

“I think we’ll get used to it,” he added.

Fagg voted in 2016 for Britain to leave the 28-nation European Union. The E.U., he said, has become too big and overbearing, “a colossus, a very expensive colossus.”

But Fagg is not expecting a massive change.

“Before we joined [the E.U.], people still used to go to France, they used to come from France to here,” Fagg said. “I don’t think it’s going to be any different.”



Fagg, left, and Cozette reunited in February 2014 in front of a train at the entrance of the tunnel, near Coquelles, France, nearly 20 years after the Eurotunnel opened. (Philippe Huguen/AFP/Getty Images)

But Cozette and Fagg added a new twist to their story.

Fagg used the reunion to spring a surprise on his French friend.

In their first encounter in the tunnel, Fagg had been embarrassed when Cozette presented him with a gift: a piece of chalk dug up from the tunnel on the French side.

“I attached a red, white and blue ribbon to it, the colors of England and France,” Cozette recalled.

Fagg hadn’t had time to prepare a gift. So when Cozette had given him the chunk of chalk, Fagg in return gave the Frenchman the only thing he had handy: his tunneler’s identification token, like soldiers’ dog tags.

“I still have his token at home,” Cozette said.

Now it was Cozette’s turn to be caught empty-handed.

Fagg presented him with a stone, encrusted with crystals, that he’d dug up from the beginnings of another cross-Channel tunnel in 1974 that was later scrapped.

Fagg couldn’t hide his delight as Cozette squirmed.

“I’ve been waiting all them years!” Fagg said.

Friendship, it seems, always has another episode up its sleeve.

More in KidsPost

It’s cheers and tears and Britain leaves the European Union

How has Europe changed over the past century?

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel was an “engineering wonder”