The giant panda also benefits from what researchers call “disruptive coloration.” Nokelainen explains: “One of the ways for animals to conceal themselves is that they use highly contrasting patterns that break their outline.” This means that, instead of seeing the shape of a giant panda, a predator may get confused by the many different dark and light spaces. Is that a giant panda, a predator may wonder, or just a clump of rocks, leaves or tree trunks?