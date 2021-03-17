There is “Major” breaking news: President Joe Biden’s wayward pup is no longer in the doghouse.

Biden, in an interview that aired Wednesday, said that his dog Major, who had caused a minor injury in a recent biting incident at the White House, is “a sweet dog.” He explained the biting by saying that the dog had “turned a corner, there’s two people he doesn’t know at all, you know, and they move and [he] moves to protect.”

Biden added that “85 percent of the people there love him.”

Major, a 3-year-old rescue dog, and Champ, the Bidens’ 12-year-old dog, were at the family’s Delaware home this week, but the president said they would return to the White House. The president said “the dog’s being trained now” in Delaware but disputed the idea that the pup was sent away after the incident. He said the dogs went to Wilmington because the first couple was going to be out of town.

The dogs are the first pets to call the White House home since President Barack Obama departed in early 2017 with his pups, Bo and Sunny. President Donald Trump did not have any pets.