Major, a 3-year-old rescue dog, and Champ, the Bidens’ 12-year-old dog, were at the family’s Delaware home this week, but the president said they would return to the White House. The president said “the dog’s being trained now” in Delaware but disputed the idea that the pup was sent away after the incident. He said the dogs went to Wilmington because the first couple was going to be out of town.