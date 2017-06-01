The Parker Solar Probe promises to help scientists learn more about the sun by flying straight into its superheated atmosphere. (Agence France-Presse via Getty Images/NASA/GSFC/Solar Dynamics Observatory)

A NASA spacecraft will aim straight for the sun next year, bearing the name of the scientist who predicted the existence of solar wind — the intense flow of charged particles, or plasma, from the sun, which releases them into space like a supersonic wind.

NASA announced Wednesday that the red-hot mission would be named after Eugene Parker, a University of Chicago professor who developed a theory of solar wind nearly 60 years ago.

The Parker Solar Probe is scheduled to launch next summer from Cape Canaveral, Florida, and will fly within 4 million miles of the sun’s surface. That sounds pretty far away, but it will be much closer to the sun than any spacecraft has traveled before. The heat and radiation (energy from the sun) are very strong at that distance, and the materials weren’t available until now to undertake such a grueling mission.

The purpose is to study the sun’s outer atmosphere and better understand how stars like ours work. One important question is why the corona, the sun’s outer atmosphere, is hotter than the actual surface of the sun.

“Until you actually go there and touch the sun, you really can’t answer these questions,” said Nicola Fox, the mission’s lead scientist.

Eugene Parker received a solar probe model from Nicola Fox, the lead scientist for the mission, at the University of Chicago on Wednesday. (Tannen Maury/European Pressphoto Agency)

Parker Solar Probe will travel seven times closer to the sun than any previous spacecraft, Fox said. NASA spacecraft have previously traveled inside the orbit of Mercury, the planet closest to the sun.

The probe will travel at a blistering speed of 430,000 miles per hour and zip in and out of a region where the temperature hits 2,500 degrees.

“Solar Probe is going to be the hottest, fastest mission,” Fox said. “I like to call it the coolest, hottest mission under the sun.”