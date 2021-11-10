Rodgers may have cost his team a chance to win. Jordan Love, a much-less experienced quarterback, took Rodgers’s place. Love did okay — he completed 19 passes in 34 attempts for one touchdown — but he didn’t play like Rodgers. The Packers lost, 13-7.
Rodgers said he had researched the vaccines before deciding not to get vaccinated. He also said he was allergic to an ingredient in two of the vaccines, although allergic reactions to the vaccines are rare.
“If the vaccine is so great, then how come people are still getting covid and spreading covid and, unfortunately, dying of covid?” Rodgers said in an interview after he found out he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced in September that an unvaccinated American adult’s chance of dying of covid-19 in the spring and summer was more than 11 times greater than someone who was fully vaccinated. The unvaccinated adult’s risk of testing positive for the virus was six times higher.
I understand that Rodgers or anyone else has the right to decide not to get the vaccine. But the Packers pay Rodgers more than $22 million a year to make smart decisions. If Rodgers threw passes that were 6 or 11 times more likely to be intercepted than the passes of an average quarterback, he wouldn’t be playing a long time.
Rodgers’s situation reminds everyone that just because someone is good at something, such as throwing a football, it doesn’t mean they are good at everything.
Still, you have probably heard someone say, “everyone is entitled to their own opinion.” That’s true. But it doesn’t mean that everyone’s opinion is equal in value.
If I wanted to find out what was the best play to call against a zone defense or how to beat the blitz on third down, I wouldn’t ask a scientist at the CDC for their opinion. Their opinion would probably not be worth much.
I would ask Aaron Rodgers. He has studied game film for countless hours and played football at the highest levels for 20 years. Rodgers knows football.
In the same way, Rodgers should have realized that he doesn’t know as much about viruses as the scientists at the CDC. They are the pros when it comes to science. Not Rodgers.
