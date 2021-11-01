But she draws the line on one point: Her daughters — ages 13, 12 and 6 — must go to school.
Salar, a community of several-thousand people nearly 65 miles from the capital, Kabul, is an example of the latest chapter in Afghanistan’s history. It shows what has changed and what hasn’t when comparing the Taliban’s first time ruling, in the 1990s, and today.
Salar residents insisted on keeping open an elementary school for girls. The school opened just two months ago, marking the first time in 20 years that girls in the village have stepped foot in a classroom.
The small school, paid for by international donors, has the reluctant support of the Taliban, but only time will tell what the school will become: a formal public school paving the way to higher education, a religious school (madrassa) or something between.
By 8 a.m., 38 girls with their faces framed by veils look up from a carpeted floor at Qari Wali Khan, a madrassa teacher by training. He calls on them to recite from the Koran, the holy book of Islam.
In three hours, students ages 9 to 12 will cover koranic memorization, mathematics, handwriting and more Islamic study. Lessons are held in Wali Khan’s living room.
The classes are the product of the United Nations’ negotiations with the Taliban.
In 2020, the United Nations (U.N.) began working on a program to set up girls’ learning centers in conservative and remote areas, including ones under Taliban control at the time, such as Salar.
The Taliban was initially reluctant to embrace the idea, but an agreement was reached in November 2020, said Jeannette Vogelaar, a U.N. education official. International funding was arranged, $35 million a year for three years to pay for 10,000 such centers.
The launch was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. By the time centers were scheduled to open, the Taliban had taken over in Kabul. To many people’s surprise, they allowed the project to go ahead, even committing to use the previous government’s curriculum — though they have introduced more Islamic learning and typically insisted on female teachers.
Wali Khan got his job because most educated women had left the area for the capital.
The program enables girls to complete six grades in three years. When finished, they should be ready for seventh grade.
The question of whether they can continue remains unresolved. In most districts, the Taliban has prohibited girls ages 12 to 17 from going to public school.
Still, it’s a good start, Vogelaar said. “Based on what we see now, somehow the Taliban doesn’t seem to be the same as how they behaved before,” she said.
Ten years ago, the Taliban was strongly opposed to girls’ schools. People who supported the schools were targets of violence. Several public girls’ schools were burned down in 2007 in the province. To this day, not a single one stands.
Times have changed.
“If they don’t allow girls to go to this school now, there will be an uprising,” said village elder Abdul Hadi Khan.
There are concerns within the United Nations about what kind of schooling might go on behind closed doors, and if donors would support it. The United Nations is aware that the Taliban enters villages and insists on more Islamic study, Vogelaar said.
After class, Sima, who’s 12, runs back home leaving a cloud of dust in her wake.
Her father, Nisar, picks tomatoes for $2.50 a day, his family’s only income. With November’s arrival, tomato-picking season ends, and Nisar will be out of work.
He joins his wife, Mina, in mixing cement and points to the room once occupied by Afghan soldiers and then Taliban insurgents after them.
“My daughter will become a teacher one day, and we will make this into a school for her to educate other girls,” he said. “She will be our pride.”
To our commenters
A reminder from the KidsPost team: Our stories are geared to 7- to 13-year-olds. We welcome discussion from readers of all ages, but please follow our community rules and make comments appropriate for that age group.