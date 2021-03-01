Critics say that way is too slow when 2.5 million people have died and the virus is changing in ways that could be more deadly. The World Health Organization (WHO) called for vaccine manufacturers to share their knowledge to “dramatically increase the global supply.”

“If that can be done, then immediately overnight every continent will have dozens of companies who would be able to produce these vaccines,” said Abdul Muktadir, whose plant in Bangladesh makes other vaccines and has the equipment to make coronavirus vaccines.

Around the world, the supply of coronavirus vaccines is falling far short of demand, and the limited amount available is going to rich countries. Nearly 80 percent of the vaccines have been administered in just 10 countries, according to WHO. More than 210 countries and territories with 2.5 billion people hadn’t received a single shot as of last week.

“What we see today is a stampede, a survival of the fittest approach, where those with the deepest pockets, with the sharpest elbows are grabbing what is there and leaving others to die,” said Winnie Byanyima, executive director of UNAIDS.

Governments and health experts offer two potential solutions to the shortage: One is voluntary sharing of technology, intellectual property and data. But no company has offered to share its data.

The other, a proposal to suspend intellectual property rights during the pandemic. That option would force drug companies to share. The idea has been blocked in the World Trade Organization by the United States and Europe, home to the companies responsible for creating coronavirus vaccines. That drive has the support of at least 119 countries and the African Union.

Drug companies say instead of lifting IP restrictions, rich countries should give more vaccines to poorer countries through COVAX, the public-private initiative WHO helped create to distribute vaccines more equally. The organization and its partners delivered its first doses last week in very limited quantities.

But rich countries are not willing to give up what they have. Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, has used the phrase “global common good” to describe the vaccines but the European Union imposed export controls on vaccines, giving countries the power to stop shots from leaving.

Last month, Anthony Fauci, the leading pandemic expert in the United States, said all options need to be on the table, including improving production capacity in the developing world and working with pharmaceuticals to relax their patents.