Lammie lost her male companion to illness at the Johannesburg Zoo. The zoo is looking for another elephant to keep her company. (Denis Farrell/AP)

When the last African elephant at the Johannesburg Zoo in South Africa lost her male companion to illness in September, activists said 39-year-old Lammie should be sent to a bigger sanctuary so she wouldn’t spend her final years alone.

The debate is particularly sensitive because the world’s biggest land mammal is known for intelligence, strong social bonds and even the ability to grieve. The zoo now says Lammie is staying and that a search for a new mate is underway.

In Johannesburg, Lammie had lived for 17 years with Kinkel, a 35-year-old male elephant. He was rescued in the wild after his trunk was caught in a wire in 2000. Since he died September 4, Lammie has been on her own and some conservation groups say it’s time to move out. Lammie refused to eat around the time of her partner’s death, according to the zoo. The day before Kinkel died, she was seen trying to help him get up.

“Now that Lammie has lost her companion, she is in desperate need of a happier existence and the chance to live out her years with other elephants,” Audrey Delsink, wildlife director of Humane Society International/Africa, said in a statement.

Elephants in the wild, meanwhile, are threatened by hunters who have killed large numbers every year to supply ivory to consumers, particularly in parts of Asia.

The case of Lammie, born in the zoo, echoes that of Happy, an Asian elephant who has lived at the Bronx Zoo in New York since 1977. She lived more than a decade without another elephant in the same enclosure. Some activists say Happy should go to a sanctuary with other elephants, but the zoo said in 2016 that she is “healthy and comfortable,” and has bonded with the people who care for her.

The Johannesburg Zoo is hoping to find another elephant to join Lammie in line with regulations set out by the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums, zoo spokeswoman Jenny Moodley said. She said that experts are monitoring Lammie and that the elephant might not necessarily adapt well if placed in a new environment.

“She is coping incredibly well, considering that she has lost her partner,” Moodley said.

— Associated Press

