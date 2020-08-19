Before the virus, the sports calendar was predictable, almost reassuring. Every month of the year you knew what to expect.

January meant the big college football bowl games. February was the Super Bowl. In March, of course, there were the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) basketball tournaments, called March Madness. April was Opening Day of the Major League Baseball (MLB) season and the Masters golf tournament, played when the flowers were blooming in Augusta, Georgia.

August? August always had the MLB pennant races heating up and the National Football League (NFL) getting ready for another rock-’em, sock-’em season.

This year, though, with the worldwide coronavirus pandemic raging, the sports calendar and schedules are completely topsy-turvy.

It’s August, and the Nationals’ season is just getting started. The Nats have played only 22 games of a shortened 60-game MLB season. The NFL isn’t playing any preseason games, and you have to wonder whether the league will be able to get through its regular season.

As I mentioned before, the National Hockey League (NHL) and NBA playoffs are in full swing, picking up after the leagues’ seasons were abruptly suspended in March. That means that during August, September and maybe October all four major professional sports leagues — MLB and the NFL, NBA and NHL — will be playing games. The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) will start their playoffs in September, too.

So what’s a fan to do? Not even the most dedicated sports enthusiast can watch all the games. With the sports bunched together instead of spread out over the year, there may be too many sports this fall.

That’s not all. The United States Open men’s and women’s tennis tournament will be played on its regular dates (August 31 to September 13) even though some big names, such as Rafael Nadal and the women’s number one player, Ashleigh Barty, are skipping the tournament because of concerns about the virus.

And golf? The men’s United States Open, which is usually played every June around Father’s Day, will be in September, too (September 17 to 20). And the Masters will be played from November 12 to 15, when there are no azalea bushes or dogwood trees blooming anywhere in Georgia.

Things are so crazy. While some sports are going full steam, some are on the sidelines. Two major college football conferences — the Big Ten and the Pac-12 — have postponed their fall football seasons but are making noises of maybe playing in the spring.