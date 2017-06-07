Bouquets of flowers are left in memory of people who were killed in an attack Sunday in London. (Stefan Wermuth/Reuters)

Britain’s 50-day campaign season has come to an end, with the country voting Thursday to decide whether Prime Minister Theresa May will remain in office as the political leader of America’s closest ally.

May and her chief opponent, Jeremy Corbyn, have battled over who would keep Britain safer from terrorism. Security dominated the campaign after attacks in Manchester, where two weeks ago a bomb exploded after an Ariana Grande concert, and in the country’s capital, where eight people were killed Sunday near London Bridge.

May, who heads the Conservative Party and held a slight lead in the race as it came to an end, swept into office after Britain’s vote last summer to leave the European Union. She promised to crack down on extremism if she were to win Thursday, even if that meant watering down human rights laws.

Corbyn, the Labour Party leader, said the real danger comes from Conservative Party budget cuts to police departments. “We won’t defeat terrorists by ripping up our basic rights and our democracy,” he said Wednesday.