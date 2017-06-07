Freddy Galvis and the Philadelphia Phillies shouldn’t expect to make the playoffs this season, but they can aim to get better. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

My favorite baseball team lost this weekend, and that made me think about the goals we set for teams and for kids who play sports.

My favorite team is the University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) Retrievers because my son, Liam, is the team’s pitching coach. The Retrievers qualified for the 2017 NCAA tournament by winning their conference (America East) tournament for the first time.

But in the NCAA tournament, UMBC was eliminated when the Retrievers lost to Wake Forest and the University of Maryland.

The Retrievers didn’t expect to win the NCAA competition, which includes such baseball powers as Oregon State, Louisiana State and Florida. Those schools and others have much bigger programs and spend more money on baseball than UMBC.

Lots of teams start the season with brave talk about going to the Super Bowl or winning the NCAA title. Surprises happen in sports, but most teams do not have a real chance of winning it all.

Zack Bright of the University of Maryland Baltimore County is tagged out during a loss to Wake Forest in the NCAA baseball tournament. UMBC did well this season to win its conference and get into the NCAA tournament. (Walt Unks/AP)

Take a Major League Baseball team such as the Philadelphia Phillies. Philadelphia has a bunch of young players who are a long way from a championship. Forget the World Series or even the playoffs: A realistic goal for the Phils this year would be to get better as the season goes along and win maybe half their remaining games. (As of Wednesday, they had won 21 games and lost 35.)

It’s the same with kids who play sports. I know that lots of kids dream of competing some day in the World Cup, the Olympics or the Wimbledon tennis championships. Those dreams are a long shot at best. A more realistic goal for any 10- or 12-year-old who loves sports is to play on a high school team.

Then if you keep getting better and you still love to play, you can think about a college scholarship or playing in the pros.

Kids should aim high, but coaches and parents should be reasonable in the goals they set for the kids and what it takes to reach those goals. Improving your skills, being a better teammate and helping your team to have a winning season are all good goals.

Sometimes the folks on television and even in the newspapers pay so much attention to world champions, national champions and even state champions that they send the wrong message to kids — that those big championships are the only goals worth celebrating.

Sixty-four teams qualify for the NCAA baseball and softball tournaments. Only one team in each tournament wins it all. Does that mean the other 63 teams are losers? I don’t think so.

A good season, a first conference championship, some surprise wins are all worth celebrating.

The truth is that you don’t have to win it all to be a winner.

Bowen writes the sports opinion column for KidsPost. He will be speaking at Kensington Park Library in Maryland on Saturday at 11 a.m.