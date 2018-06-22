The results are in! KidsPost readers really know their geography. We asked you to guess from photos where four of last year’s Summer of KidsPost readers spent their vacations.



Madelyn Bowsher, 8, of Alexandria, Virginia, is the winner of the KidsPost Geography Quiz. This photo was from a visit to George Washington’s Mount Vernon. (Family photo)

And the majority of them answered them all correctly. Out of those correct answers, we randomly selected one winner: Madelyn Bowsher, 8, of Alexandria, Virginia. Madelyn is going to get plenty of sun this summer when she goes to Virginia Beach.

Here are the answers to our quiz:

1. Kate and Jay Horton of Arlington, Virginia, visited the beautiful city of Rome, the capital of Italy.

2. Anshul Bellamkonda, 11, of Potomac, Maryland, traveled to Texas to see family.

3. Samantha Walhoej Siedow, 12, of Chevy Chase, Maryland, took a trip to Denmark and introduced KidsPost to her cousins.

4. Will Taylor, 8, of Silver Spring, Maryland, brought his KidsPost all the way to Spain.

Follow their example, and the examples of the kids shown here, and head out of town. You don’t have to go far away to have a chance to be featured in KidsPost and win a cool prize. Entries are due by August 28. That gives you plenty of time to get out and explore.

Here are the rules:

● Go on a trip (anywhere!) and take along a recent copy of KidsPost. (Photos must have been taken after May 25 of this year.)

● Get someone to take a photo of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Easy, right? Just make sure at least one person in the photo is between ages 5 and 13.

● Then fill out the form at wapo.st/summerofkidspost2018 and attach your photo. Or mail it to KidsPost, The Washington Post, 1301 K St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. List the full name, age and home town of everyone in the photo. We also need your parent’s phone number and email address. We would love to read what made the trip memorable.

At the end of the summer, three randomly selected families who have sent in photos will receive books and KidsPost goodies.

