A U.S.-born 18-year-old has been released from immigration custody after wrongfully being detained for more than three weeks.

Francisco Galicia left a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center in Pearsall, Texas, on Tuesday.

Galicia lives in the border city of Edinburg, Texas, and was traveling north with his brother and friends when they were stopped at a Border Patrol inland checkpoint. According to his lawyer, Claudia Galan, and the Dallas Morning News, agents stopped Galicia on suspicion that he was in the country illegally even though he had a Texas state ID.

Galan said she believes Galicia was a victim of racial profiling. The others in the vehicle were Latinos, including his 17-year-old brother, Marlon, who was born in Mexico and was in the United States illegally. Marlon told the Morning News he agreed to return to Mexico.

“I’m so thankful Francisco is free and he can sleep at home tonight and see his mom,” Galan said.

Galicia was detained for three weeks by the Border Patrol, then transferred to the ICE detention center. Immigration authorities are not supposed to detain U.S. citizens. But ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have done so before.

The Border Patrol arrests people entering the United States illegally, both at the U.S.-Mexico border and at highway checkpoints miles from the border. In most cases, agents glance at drivers passing through the checkpoints and let them pass quickly. A passport or proof of citizenship is not normally demanded to pass through an inland checkpoint.

Galicia was detained by the Border Patrol much longer than the 72 hours that CBP says it is supposed to hold detainees. But in South Texas’s Rio Grande Valley, where Galicia was arrested, the Border Patrol is holding hundreds of men and women for longer than 72 hours who are accused of entering the country illegally. In McAllen, Texas, men are being held in fenced-in pens.

A 2018 investigation by the Los Angeles Times found that ICE had released more than 1,480 people after investigating their citizenship status. In one case, a U.S. citizen was held in immigration detention for more than three years.

Last week, a California congresswoman visiting the Border Patrol’s processing center in McAllen encountered a 13-year-old girl holding a U.S. passport. The girl was waiting with her mother, who had allegedly crossed the border illegally. After inquiries were made, the Border Patrol released both.

Galicia’s case comes as ICE practices have drawn protests from Democrats and advocacy groups across the United States.

— Associated Press

