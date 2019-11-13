A college student in Utah turns on a TV broadcast of impeachment hearings happening Wednesday in Washington. The House of Representatives held its first public hearing of President Trump’s impeachment investigation. The hearing was part of a process to figure out whether the president should be removed from office. (Rick Bowmer/AP)

The first public hearings into impeaching President Trump over allegations that he pressured Ukraine to investigate his political rivals had millions of Americans tuning into media on Wednesday.

They were consuming these hearings by reading social media posts and clicking on video snippets pushed online.

Democrats hoped for a day that would stand out from the fighting between political parties. But it was clear that many Americans’ views were already formed.

Polls show that Republicans oppose impeaching (bringing charges against) or removing Trump from office. They still strongly approve of him as details have arisen about the administration’s move to hold up military aid while asking Ukraine to investigate former vice president Joe Biden.

Democrats control the House of Representatives and probably have the votes to impeach Trump, but they would need about 20 Republicans in the Senate (where a trial would take place) to vote to convict him of “high crimes and misdemeanors” before he would be removed from office.

“The next couple of days are one of the biggest opportunities for Trump to lose some of the approval that remains among Republicans and independents,” said Christian Robert Grose, a University of Southern California political scientist.

Democrats are hoping the public reaction will be like what happened in 1973, when the nationally televised Watergate hearings helped hammer down President Richard Nixon’s approval rating from about 50 percent to a low of 24 percent. Nixon resigned from office in 1974 during the impeachment process.

Live witness testimony during the impeachment investigation into President Bill Clinton did little to shift public opinion, said Republican pollster Whit Ayers. Clinton was impeached, but the Senate would not remove him from the White House while he had sky-high approval ratings.

“The more likely outcome is that it will make red states redder and blue states bluer,” Ayres said of the Trump impeachment hearings.

— Associated Press

