Amy Coney Barrett late Monday took the first of two oaths she needs to officially join the Supreme Court.

Barrett pledged to do her job “independently of the political branches and of my own preferences.”

The Senate confirmed Barrett’s nomination on a largely party line 52-48 vote, with Senator Susan Collins of Maine as the only Republican who voted against the nomination with every Democratic senator. Those who voted against said the winner of the election, either President Trump or former vice president Joe Biden, should be the person to choose the next justice.

Shortly after the vote, Justice Clarence Thomas administered the Constitutional Oath to Barrett at an outdoor White House ceremony.

Barrett is the fifth woman to serve as a Supreme Court justice and the first to be confirmed so close to a presidential election.

A conservative, Barrett fills the vacancy created by the September death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who led the court’s liberal voting bloc.

Chief Justice John Roberts is set to administer a second oath — known as the judicial oath — to the former federal appeals court judge at a private ceremony at the court Tuesday.

The 48-year-old Louisiana native will then be able to take part in the high court’s work. Her addition will probably shift the court to a more solid conservative majority.