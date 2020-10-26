Shortly after the vote, Justice Clarence Thomas administered the Constitutional Oath to Barrett at an outdoor White House ceremony.
Barrett is the fifth woman to serve as a Supreme Court justice and the first to be confirmed so close to a presidential election.
A conservative, Barrett fills the vacancy created by the September death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who led the court’s liberal voting bloc.
Chief Justice John Roberts is set to administer a second oath — known as the judicial oath — to the former federal appeals court judge at a private ceremony at the court Tuesday.
The 48-year-old Louisiana native will then be able to take part in the high court’s work. Her addition will probably shift the court to a more solid conservative majority.