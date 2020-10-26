Amy Coney Barrett late Monday took the first of two oaths she needs to officially join the Supreme Court.

Barrett pledged to do her job “independently of the political branches and of my own preferences.”

The Senate confirmed Barrett’s nomination on a largely party line 52-48 vote, with Senator Susan Collins of Maine as the only Republican who voted against the nomination with every Democratic senator. Those who voted against said the winner of the election, either President Trump or former vice president Joe Biden, should be the person to choose the next justice.