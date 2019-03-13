April the giraffe and her calf Tajiri are shown in their enclosure in Harpursville, New York. April became a social media star in 2017, when she gave birth to Tajiri. April is pregnant again, and the staff at Animal Adventure Park believe she will deliver in the next few weeks. (Animal Adventure Park via AP)

Tail held aside? Check. Udders filled? Check. Swelling backside? Check. April the Giraffe shows every sign she’ll soon deliver her calf.

“April is eating, eating, eating and eating,” Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, said Tuesday. “We continue to sit and wait. The physical development and signs suggest we are there, it’s just a matter of when.”

Since Patch announced in a March 6 Facebook post that the delivery was close, tens of thousands of fans have tuned in to April’s live stream, posting a constant stream of comments and observations. It’s a replay of 2017 when April drew more than 232 million YouTube live views, during the seven weeks leading up to the birth of Tajiri, her fourth calf.

This time, Patch doesn’t expect the suspense to stretch out so long. “If we hit April 1, I’ll be absolutely shocked, based on the observations we’re seeing in house,” he said.

When he started live-streaming April’s pregnancy in 2017, Patch never expected to draw worldwide attention to his small zoo 130 miles northwest of New York City.

“We were helping our local fan base tune in,” Patch said. “Then it grew to what it became, and we were no longer just informing a small population, we were educating a world of interested parties.”



The calf will be the fifth for April, shown in July 2018. (Animal Adventure Park via AP)

At any given moment, 50,000 to 60,000 people are watching the live stream and discussing giraffes, Patch said. That “is bringing awareness to the cause, which is conservation,” he said. Giraffe numbers in Africa have plunged by 40 percent over the past 30 years, leaving fewer than 100,000 today, according to the nonprofit Giraffe Conservation Foundation.

Not everyone is celebrating, however. “Another giraffe calf will be born into captivity, doomed to spend his or her life in confinement, all for one roadside zoo’s desire for internet fame and profit,” blogger Katherine Sullivan wrote on People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals’ website in July.

Patch reacts defensively at suggestions the giraffe cam is motivated by money.

“The entire event is free to the world,” he said. “No one has to pay a cent to participate here. But people are so compelled and moved that they want to support what’s happening.”

—Associated Press

