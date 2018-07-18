Max Scherzer has been tremendous, as usual, but the Nats’ other starting pitchers have struggled. As a result, the relievers have had to pitch a lot of innings. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

What is wrong with the Washington Nationals? Fans are asking that question because the Nats have been the most disappointing team in baseball this season.

Washington was supposed to be a powerhouse, but so far the team’s record is a mediocre 48-48 (48 wins, 48 losses).

So what’s wrong with the Nats? Let’s take a look.

Pitching: Pitching was supposed to be a strength, but the Nats have only the eighth-best earned run average (that’s how many runs pitchers allow over nine innings) of the 15 teams in the National League.

The problems begin with the starters. Max Scherzer has been his usual tremendous self, but the other starting pitchers have struggled. Stephen Strasburg has been out since early June with a sore shoulder. Gio Gonzalez has been inconsistent. And Tanner Roark, with a record of 3-12, has not been very good.

Because the starters have not done their job, that has forced the relievers to pitch a lot of innings. Some of them have missed time with injuries.



Hitting: I thought the Nats would have an unstoppable offense this season. But injuries to Adam Eaton, Ryan Zimmerman, Matt Wieters and Daniel Murphy have forced the team to play substitutes for long stretches during the first part of the season.

That has left some big holes in the Nats lineup. Washington is ranked only ninth in the National League for scoring runs. Which brings me to the biggest hole in the Nats’ lineup.

Bryce Harper: There’s no nice way to put this: Even though he won the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game, Harper has been awful since April. He is batting only .214 for the year and has struck out 102 times in 94 games. Yes, he is still getting his walks (78) and home runs (23), but he is nowhere near the player he was when he was the National League’s Most Valuable Player in 2015.

Now that the Nats have dug themselves a big hole — they are 5½ games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East division — can they dig themselves out?

Sure. There are still 66 games left in the season. Washington can definitely come back and win the division if a few things happen.



First, Harper has to play better. It is hard for any team to do well when its best player is playing so poorly.

Second, key players such as Strasburg and Murphy have to bounce back from their injuries and perform at a high level. Finally, Gonzalez and Roark have to pitch deeper into games to give the tired bullpen a break.

A lot of things have to go right in the second part of the season because a lot of things have gone wrong in the first part.

