

Dillon Talactac, 12, of Waldorf, Maryland., went to Glacier National Park in Montana last year. He's standing atop the Continental Divide, which marks the separation between rivers and waterways that drain into the Atlantic Ocean from those that drain into the Pacific Ocean. Can you guess the places four other KidsPost readers visited? See below. (Family photos)

The school year is almost over. Are you planning a summer vacation, or something closer to home, such as a trip to your favorite pool? KidsPost wants to go with you!

It’s easy to be a part of the Summer of KidsPost, just like the kids in these photos from last year. They traveled all across the globe, to ancient cities and far-north glaciers.

Recognize any of their destinations? If you can name all four (we’ve given you hints in the captions), you’ll be entered to win one of five ticket packs to the June 24 showing of “Wonderland: Alice’s Rock & Roll Adventure” at Imagination Stage in Bethesda, Maryland. You’ll also get some super-secret travel-related prizes. All you have to do for a chance to win is submit your guesses at wapo.st/geographyquiz by June 13.

It’s not much harder to get your name and photo in the newspaper as part of Summer of KidsPost. Here’s what you’ll need to do:

● Go on a trip (anywhere!) and take along a recent copy of KidsPost.

● Get someone to take a photo of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Easy, right? Just make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.

● Then fill out the submission form at wapo.st/summerofkidspost17 and attach your photo. Or mail it to KidsPost, The Washington Post, 1301 K St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. Include the full name, age and home town of everyone in the photo. We also need your parent’s phone number and email address and would love to hear from you about what made the trip memorable.

Families can submit only one photo, and it must have been taken after May 22, 2017. Entries are due by August 30, which should give you plenty of time to get out and explore.

At the end of the summer, three randomly selected families that have sent in photos will receive books and KidsPost goodies.



Amelia Wegner, 6, and Daphne Wegner, 10, of Kensington, Maryland, traveled to a protected site where dozens of dinosaur skeletons have been unearthed. The site is located in one of the world’s largest countries, a place where maple syrup is king and French is an official language. Any idea what country this is?



Gabriel Collins, 9, went from Alexandria, Virginia, to this mysterious state, where he saw a waterfall that dropped straight into the ocean. The state is also home to the lowest point in North America.