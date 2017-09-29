1

What team has the most World Series Championships?

St. Louis Cardinals

Oakland Athletics

New York Yankees

San Francisco Giants

True or false: The World Series champions were always awarded rings.

True

False

Which two teams have not made it to a World Series?

Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles

Seattle Mariners and Washington Nationals

Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals

San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals

What ballclub is the only in Major League history to win a World Series in the three cities it called home?

Braves

Giants

Yankees

Athletics

Who threw the only perfect game in playoff history?

Roy Halladay

Max Scherzer

Cy Young

Don Larsen

Which player was nicknamed "Mr. October" for his outstanding playoff performances?

Babe Ruth

Reggie Jackson

Barry Bonds

Derek Jeter

True or false: There has always been a wild card team in the playoffs.

True

False

