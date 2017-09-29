Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
What team has the most World Series Championships?
St. Louis Cardinals
Oakland Athletics
New York Yankees
San Francisco Giants
True or false: The World Series champions were always awarded rings.
True
False
Which two teams have not made it to a World Series?
Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles
Seattle Mariners and Washington Nationals
Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals
San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals
What ballclub is the only in Major League history to win a World Series in the three cities it called home?
Braves
Giants
Yankees
Athletics
Who threw the only perfect game in playoff history?
Roy Halladay
Max Scherzer
Cy Young
Don Larsen
Which player was nicknamed "Mr. October" for his outstanding playoff performances?
Babe Ruth
Reggie Jackson
Barry Bonds
Derek Jeter
True or false: There has always been a wild card team in the playoffs.
True
False
