East Germans pour through the Berlin Wall in 1989 as a West Berliner cheers them on from atop. (Carol Guzy/The Washington Post)

The capital of Germany is getting its infamous Berlin Wall back — at least for four weeks.

A group of artists said Tuesday that they’re planning to build a copy of the wall around a downtown Berlin block in mid-October.

Germany had been split into two countries a few years after World War II. The original wall was built by communist East Germany in 1961 to keep its people from traveling to West Germany.

The artists are focused on creating an experience of traveling to a foreign country and losing the sense of freedom. Tickets that visitors buy for the art installation will be called “visas.”

Inside the walled block, there will be viewing platforms from which visitors can peer out to Berlin — in contrast to the Cold War platforms that people in the West could use to peek into East Berlin.

DAU, the artists’ group behind the project, says it wants to distribute 1,500 to 3,000 “visas” per day.

When entering the walled area, visitors will exchange their cellphones for a smartphone that will provide instructions for a tour that includes documentaries, exhibits and concerts.

Visitors will not know in advance what kind of events will take place on the day they’re “in the city inside the city,” as the project has been called.

The district that will be walled-in lies on the city’s downtown Unter den Linden boulevard and will include the famous State Opera building. The artists are waiting for final approval from authorities for their project.

The wall will be torn down November 9 — 29 years after the original Berlin Wall came down.

— Associated Press

