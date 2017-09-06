Kirk Cousins passed for 25 touchdowns last year. A good running game would take pressure off him, but the Redskins don’t have a first-rate running back. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins’ season begins against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon at FedEx Field. Redskins fans are hoping the team can take a step forward and make the National Football League (NFL) playoffs.

Sorry, I don’t see that happening. Let’s take a look at the team’s chances.

Offense: Quarterback Kirk Cousins has been terrific the past two seasons. Last year, he passed for 4,917 yards — a team record — and 25 touchdowns.

But Cousins needs help, and I’m not sure his supporting cast will be as good this season. The Redskins have two new wide receivers: Terrelle Pryor and Josh Doctson, but Pryor has had only one good season as a wideout (he used to be a quarterback) and Doctson has trouble staying healthy.

Speaking of health, everyone should hope tight end Jordan Reed doesn’t get injured. Reed is a super-talented pass catcher, but he can’t help the team when he’s hurt. (Reed missed several games in 2016.)

Tight end Jordan Reed is super-talented pass catcher, but he missed several games last year, and he can’t help the team if he’s hurt. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

A good running game would take pressure off Cousins’s passing. The offensive line, led by all-pro tackle Trent Williams, should be solid. But the Redskins don’t have a first-rate running back. Starter Rob Kelley had a few good games last season but tailed off with just 280 rushing yards in the final six games.

Defense: The Redskins defense was terrible in 2016, ranking 28th out of 32 NFL teams for total yards given up. Maybe that’s why Washington went out and got some new players on the defensive side of the ball.

Rookie defensive tackle Jonathan Allen from the University of Alabama should help shore up the middle of the line. But most of the new faces on the Redskins defense are just castoffs from other teams, not real game-changers.

Maybe the new defensive coordinator, Greg Manusky, can mold the group into a crack unit, but I have my doubts — especially after second-year safety Su’a Cravens’s sudden departure to consider retirement.

Schedule: This may be the Redskins’ biggest problem. They have a super-tough schedule.

Seven of their 16 games are against teams that made the playoffs last season. And four of those seven games will be played at the other team’s stadium. Chances are, Washington will lose those games.

The key to the season may be games against middle-of-the-pack teams such as the Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers. The Redskins will have to win most of those matchups to have a shot at the playoffs.

Rookie Jonathan Allen (95) should help Ryan Kerrigan (91) and the rest of the Washington defense, which was terrible last year. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Prediction: Sorry, but I think the Redskins will take a step backward from last year, when they won eight games, lost seven and tied one (7-8-1). In 2017, I predict they’ll finish 7-9.

Bowen writes the sports opinion column for KidsPost. He is the author of 22 sports books for kids, including three football books: “Touchdown Trouble,” “Quarterback Season” and “Double Reverse.”