Jessica Meir, left, and Christina Koch pose in the International Space Station, which they left together to replace a faulty battery. (AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida — The astronauts who took part in the first all-female spacewalk are still uplifted by all the excitement down here on Earth.

International Space Station resident Jessica Meir said Monday that when she floated outside last week, she wasn’t thinking about whether she was going out with a man or woman because everyone is held to the same standard. Nonetheless, she says it was extra special being accompanied by Christina Koch, a close friend.

Koch says knowing so many were so excited about two women spacewalking together “just added to the moment” during Friday’s task, which involved replacing a faulty battery charger. She says it was “uplifting” to have the opportunity to inspire future explorers.

They don’t know when they might go out together again, perhaps in coming weeks or months for more battery work.

— Associated Press

