A fan holds a sign during a spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros, a team that was found to have cheated during the 2017 season. Major League Baseball declined to punish players for the cheating. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

It happened long ago, but I still remember.

I was in fourth grade at a Catholic school called Star of the Sea. My teacher was Sister William. She was a nun.

In those days, Catholic schools and the nuns who taught at them were strict. We wore uniforms. There was no talking unless called upon by the teacher. And we had to say prayers every half-hour.

But kids can always find ways to get into trouble. One day, someone — I forget who — smuggled a tennis ball into class. A few of the boys (including me) started tossing the ball around when Sister William’s back was turned.

Eventually, someone dropped the ball, and it rolled to Sister William’s feet. “Who has been throwing this ball?” Sister William demanded.

Some of my friends raised their hands and confessed. I kept my hand down, afraid of the punishment Sister William might give me.

I avoided Sister William’s punishment that day, but I didn’t avoid punishment. My friends confronted me at recess and said I should have admitted I was one of the kids throwing the ball.

“I only threw it a couple times,” I said weakly.

I remember their faces. My friends had lost respect for me. I hadn’t had the character to admit my guilt and accept the punishment. The looks on my friends’ faces hurt more than any punishment Sister William could have given me.

I am telling this old story because it seems that this may be what will happen to the Houston Astros this season.

As many sports fans know, the Astros used video equipment at their ballpark to steal their opponents’ pitching signs. Then Astros players would signal their teammates whether the next pitch would be a breaking ball or fastball by banging on a trash can in the dugout.

The Houston players cheated, and their cheating may have helped them win the 2017 World Series.

[Astros deserve big punishment for cheating scandal]

Major League Baseball did not punish the Astros players for their cheating. (MLB punished the team, the manager and the general manager.) But that doesn’t mean the players won’t be punished.

The Astros played their first spring training game in Florida this weekend. Reports indicated that fans booed the players when they were introduced. They also booed a video celebrating the Astros’ 2019 American League pennant.

My guess is that fans (and players) will boo the Astros for a long time. And that’s okay. Sometimes it is good for fans (or friends) to make it clear they are disappointed in someone’s behavior.

By the way, I learned my lesson. After that incident in fourth grade, I always tried to admit when I was wrong and accept the punishment.

Maybe the Astros’ players will learn their lesson, too.

