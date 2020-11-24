Although bats will be out of sight for several months, they should still be on our minds. The winged mammals make our lives less buggy by eating moths, mosquitoes and other insects. In tropical and subtropical regions, they pollinate and spread the seeds of some of our favorite snack foods, such as avocado, coconut and almonds.

Sadly, bats don’t have an easy life. Pesticides kill their insect food source, and construction projects destroy their habitats. Predators such as owls, snakes and cats make a meal out of them. Worst of all, white-nose syndrome has killed more than 7 million bats in North America since 2006. The deadly fungus strikes while they are hibernating. Scientists have been experimenting with treatments, such as spraying the animals with a bacteria that helps them fight the disease. But so far there’s no cure.

“White-nose syndrome has slammed populations of cave-dwelling bats,” said Kim Winter, a U.S. Forest Service employee who helps plan Bat Week in October. “Some caves have zero bats now.”

One of the most at-risk species is the little brown bat. To raise awareness of its plight, a group of Girl Scouts proposed the idea of making it the “state mammal” of Washington, D.C. This month, Mayor Muriel Bowser approved the request, making the role official.

While the bats hibernate, or vacation down South, you can create a welcoming environment for their return. Start with your backyard. Make sure you don’t use harmful pesticides on your lawn or garden, and remove thick vines and invasive plant species from possible roosting spots, such as a hollow tree or a rock with deep cracks. Set up a water feature, such as a bird bath, and add native plants to your garden, which will attract pollinating bats or bugs.

The Pollinator Partnership offers free planting guides based on your region. Bats, which are nocturnal (awake at night), are drawn to fragrant plants that bloom after sunset, such as moonflowers and evening primrose.

During the day, the critters need a place to hang for a rest. Most likely, your parents won’t want bats in their attic or eaves. A better option: Build an outdoor bat house.

Bat Conservation International recommends buying a kit, such as the one available through Bat Conservation and Management (batmanagement.com), or construct a shelter from scratch. The organization has three designs that you can download free at batcon.org/about-bats/bat-houses. (If you’re in Washington, get inspiration from the bat house that the United States Department of Agriculture installed on the Mall, in a tree at the intersection of 14th Street and Independence Avenue Southwest.)