Climate change campaigners say they need to see the details to understand its full impact.
The British government said it has received commitments from leaders representing more than 85 percent of the world’s forests to stop and reverse deforestation by 2030. Among them are countries with massive forests, including Brazil, China, Colombia, Congo, Indonesia, Russia and the United States.
More than $19 billion in public and private funds have been pledged toward the plan.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that “with today’s unprecedented pledges, we will have a chance to end humanity’s long history as nature’s conqueror, and instead become its custodian.”
Forests are important ecosystems and provide a critical way of absorbing carbon dioxide — the main greenhouse gas — from the atmosphere. Trees are one of the world’s major “carbon sinks,” or places where carbon is stored.
But the value of wood as a product and the growing demand for agricultural and land for grazing animals are leading to widespread and often illegal cutting down of forests, particularly in developing countries.
Experts cautioned that similar agreements in the past have failed to be effective.
Alison Hoare, a senior research fellow at political think tank Chatham House, said world leaders promised in 2014 to end deforestation by 2030, “but since then deforestation has accelerated across many countries.”
Still, Luciana Téllez Chávez, an environmental researcher at Human Right Watch, said the agreement contains “quite a lot of really positive elements.”
The European Union, Britain and the United States are making progress on restricting imports of goods linked to deforestation and human rights abuses “and it’s really interesting to see China and Brazil signing up to a statement that suggest that’s a goal,” she said.
But she noted that Brazil’s public statements don’t yet line up with its domestic policies.
