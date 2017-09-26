

The theme for this year’s Corn Maze in The Plains is “Pirates of the Corn-ibbean.” (Corn Maze in The Plains)

About this time of year, corn grows “as high as an elephant’s eye.” That’s a line from a song in a musical called “Oklahoma!,” but Virginia and Maryland also have plenty of golden stalks tall enough to get lost in. And getting lost is part of the fun at several area farms, where mazes cut into greenery spread across acres. From high above, a scene is visible — a superhero or perhaps a movie character. But on the ground, it’s just dirt paths that twist, turn and sometimes dead-end. Thankfully, there are clues and games to help you navigate (and even flags to signal for help). Once you have conquered the maze, the farms offer many reasons to stick around: games, rides, crafts and food. As several farms say, it’s much more fun than “a walk in the stalks.”



CORN MAZE IN THE PLAINS

The Plains

The maze known for its corny themes strikes again with “Pirates of the Corn-ibbean.” In addition to the five-acre maze, activities include giant slides, hayrides, an obstacle course and pumpkin slingshots. There are also farm animals to pet and pumpkins for sale.

Where: 4501 Old Tavern Road, The Plains, Virginia.

When: Saturday until November 5. Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Additional days and hours beginning in October.)

How Much: $11, $9 age 12 and younger, free for age 3 and younger.

For more information: Call 540-456-7339 or visit­­ ­cornmazeintheplains.com.

MONTPELIER FARMS

Upper Marlboro

A firetruck, an ambulance and a police car are part of the seven-acre first-responders-themed maze at Montpelier. The experience includes games to play while in the maze. (There’s also a smaller maze for little brothers and sisters.) Admission includes rides on a 100-foot hill slide, hayrides, pedal carts, a roping range, a moon bounce, crafts and a bonfire. Pumpkin patch and pumpkin chunkin’ are an added cost.

Where: 1720 Crain Highway North, Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

When: Until November 30. Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Also Friday evenings in October.)

How much: $12, free for age 2 and younger.

For more information: Call 410-320-0464 or visit ­montpelierfarms.com.

Summers Farm in Frederick, Maryland, features a tribute to the military in its corn maze. (Summers Farm)

SUMMERS FARM

Frederick

The theme for this year’s 12-acre maze is “America’s Superheroes,” with designs honoring the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard. Other activities include wagon rides, giant slides, piglet races, tug-of-war, jumping pillows and “farmer golf.” Pumpkins for sale. Fireworks on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Where: 5620 Butterfly Lane, Frederick, Maryland.

When: Daily through October 31. Monday-Thursday 1 to 7 p.m., Friday 1 to 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

How much: $10-$17, free for age 2 and younger.

For more information: Call 301-620-9316 or visit ­summersfarm.com.

TEMPLE HALL FARM

Leesburg

The farm’s 20-acre corn maze features scarecrows, pumpkins and other symbols of fall. The festival includes a hay fort, jumping pillows, paintball, farm animals, corn cannons and pig races. Pumpkins and pumpkin blaster are additional charge. Live music on weekends.

Where: Temple Hall Farm Regional Park, 15855 Limestone School Road, Leesburg, Virginia.

When: Until November 7, Friday 5 p.m. to 10 a.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

How much: $8-$11 ages 3 to 11, $10-$14 age 12 and older, free for age 2 and younger.

For more information: Call 703-779-9372 or visit novaparks.com/parks/temple-hall-farm-regional-park.



Traditional fall symbols can be seen high above Temple Hall Farm in Leesburg, Virginia. (Nova Parks)

WAYSIDE FARM

Berryville

Pokémon is the star of this year’s 10-acre maze. There are also pig races, a pumpkin playhouse, a jumping pillow, slides and a goat walk (similar to a high-wire act). Pumpkins for sale.

When: Saturdays and Sundays until October 29. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (See website for holiday and evening hours.)

Where: 5273 Harry Byrd Highway, Berryville, Virginia.

How much: $10 per person, free for age 2 and younger.

For more information: Call 540-539-3276 or visit ­waysidefarmfun.com.