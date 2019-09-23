

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg of Sweden addresses the Climate Action Summit in the United Nations General Assembly on Monday in New York. “You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words,” Greta said. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

World leader after world leader told the United Nations on Monday that they will do more to prevent a warming world from reaching even more dangerous levels, but as they made their pledges, they admitted that it was not enough.

Sixty-six countries have promised to have more ambitious climate goals and 30 swore to be carbon neutral by 2050, said Chilean President Sebastián Piñera Echenique, who is hosting the next climate negotiations later this year.

Heads of nations such as Finland and Germany promised to ban coal within a decade.

President Trump dropped by, listened to German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s detailed pledges, including going coal-free, and then left without saying anything.



German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit. Germany has promised to ban coal within a decade. Earlier this year, the country said all coal plants would be shut down by 2038. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

And even before world leaders made their promises in three-minute speeches, 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg in an emotional speech chided the leaders with the repeated phrase, “How dare you.”

“This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here,” Greta said. “I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you have come to us young people for hope. How dare you. You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.”

She told the United Nations that even the strictest emission cuts being talked about only gives the world a 50 percent chance of limiting future warming to an additional 0.72 degrees Fahrenheit (0.4 degrees Celsius) from now, which is a global goal.

“We will not let you get away with this,” Thunberg said. “Right now is where we draw the line.”

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres opened the Climate Action Summit by saying: “Earth is issuing a chilling cry: ‘Stop.’ ”

Guterres told world leaders that it’s not a time to negotiate but to act to make the world carbon neutral by 2050. He said the world can hit its strictest temperature goal that Greta alluded to.

More than 60 world leaders are set to speak at the United Nations, an international organization with 193 member states.

